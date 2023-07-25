CONCORD — New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority  recently announced it awarded over $11.5 million in Community Center Investment Program resources to New Hampshire nonprofits and municipalities, advancing community-based projects.

These funds allow for deeper impacts within New Hampshire communities with one-time, strategic investments in critical infrastructure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.