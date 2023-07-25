CONCORD — New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority recently announced it awarded over $11.5 million in Community Center Investment Program resources to New Hampshire nonprofits and municipalities, advancing community-based projects.
These funds allow for deeper impacts within New Hampshire communities with one-time, strategic investments in critical infrastructure.
Locally, Leavitt Community Center in Laconia received an award, as did Makers Mill in Wolfeboro, Squam Lakes Association in Holderness, Tamworth Community Nurse Association and Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol.
Community Center Investment Program resources will support the enhancement of current indoor and outdoor facilities, as well as the construction of new spaces that have proven to be inclusive, open to the public and foster a culture of health and well-being in the communities they serve.
Katy Easterly Martey, executive director at CDFA, said, “Projects awarded resources have demonstrated a strong benefit to their community by providing opportunities for residents to be active, receive essential services and engage with fellow residents in civic activities. These investments will help nonprofits and municipalities improve and create spaces that are incredibly important for the health and vibrancy of New Hampshire’s communities.”
The governor and executive council approved this investment of federal American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds in December 2022. The Community Center Investment Program is being administered in coordination with the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
CDFA annually invests resources to support meaningful community economic development projects across New Hampshire and build strong communities.
To learn more about CDFA, its impact on New Hampshire communities and available funding resources, visit nhcdfa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.