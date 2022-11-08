cargo trailer

Partnership for Public Health's recently purchased trailer which will be utilized by their emergency preparedness and response teams. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $8,000 to the Partnership for Public Health for the purchase of an emergency response cargo trailer.

Partnership for Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of our public health region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. The primary role of the organization is to convene stakeholders, facilitate discussion and develop plans to reduce disease and promote broad-based community health.

