GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is hosting a Zoom virtual event on Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. entitled "A Libertarian Walks into A Bear." This presentation coincides with the new book of the same name, which you can reserve today. In A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear, Author Matt Hongoltz-Hetling tells the story of how the residents of one town came into conflict with their neighbors: bears. In 2004, the Free Town Project launched a plan to take over Grafton, and completely eliminate its government. Public funding shrank, and the anything-goes atmosphere soon caught the attention of Grafton’s bears. Citizens ignored hunting laws and regulations about food disposal. The bears smelled food and opportunity. This is the tale of what happens when wilderness and freedom collide. Hongoltz-Hetling will guide us through the book, offering humorous insights and in-depth stories from his work.
You can sign up to join on Zoom for this virtual program by calling or emailing the library or checking out the library's Facebook page. The video will be uploaded to their YouTube channel shortly thereafter for viewing anytime and you can check out the physical copy of A Libertarian Walks Into A Bear anytime from the library.
