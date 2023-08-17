Party in the Park's Battle of the Bands ended in a three-way tie between Witches Window, left; Sam Crohan, center; and Take Three, who all earned a spot to perform for the Hawk 104.9's "Backstage" show, which exclusively features local artists. (Courtesy photo)
Party in the Park's Battle of the Bands ended in a three-way tie between Witches Window, left; Sam Crohan, center; and Take Three, who all earned a spot to perform for the Hawk 104.9's "Backstage" show, which exclusively features local artists. (Courtesy photo)
Hosted by the Laconia Youth Alliance and Partnership for Public Health, Party in the Park on Aug. 6 featured lawn games, and a youth and adult pie-eating competition. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — A Battle of the Bands competition at Party in the Park on Aug. 6 ended in a three-way tie, with Sam Crohan, Witches Window and Take Three earning a spot to perform for the Hawk 104.9's "Backstage" show, which exclusively features local artists. All contestants were under the age of 20. Witches Window is Austin and Aaron St. Gelais, Brendan O'Neil and Mason Smith, and Take Three is Aydyn Berube, Joseph Schelb, Harrison Woolverton and Jesse Powers.
Hosted by the Laconia Youth Alliance and Partnership for Public Health at Leavitt Park, the party had over 150 attendees from the community. Along with the Battle of the Bands, the party had food, lawn games, and a youth and adult pie-eating competition. There were also 15 community partners represented who shared resources aimed at serving youth in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.