LACONIA — A Battle of the Bands competition at Party in the Park on Aug. 6 ended in a three-way tie, with Sam Crohan, Witches Window and Take Three earning a spot to perform for the Hawk 104.9's "Backstage" show, which exclusively features local artists. All contestants were under the age of 20. Witches Window is Austin and Aaron St. Gelais, Brendan O'Neil and Mason Smith, and Take Three is Aydyn Berube, Joseph Schelb, Harrison Woolverton and Jesse Powers.

Hosted by the Laconia Youth Alliance and Partnership for Public Health at Leavitt Park, the party had over 150 attendees from the community. Along with the Battle of the Bands, the party had food, lawn games, and a youth and adult pie-eating competition. There were also 15 community partners represented who shared resources aimed at serving youth in the Lakes Region. 

