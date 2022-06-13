WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome art historian Jane Oneail for a lecture on Tuesday, June 21 on "Art & World War II: Hitler’s Cultural Ambitions and Nazi Theft." This is the sixth program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
From his failed attempts as a painter to his grand plans to loot European masterworks, art played a central role in Hitler’s personal life and political strategies. Learn more about Nazi exhibitions of so-called “degenerate art,” theft from European churches, museums and private collections as well as the challenge of restoring works to their rightful heirs today.
Jane Oneail curates and delivers art appreciation programs to audiences throughout New England. For more information visit iamculturallycurious.com
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2022 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.