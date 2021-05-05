WOLFEBORO — In May, Winnipesaukee Winery in Wolfeboro will provide one complimentary wine tasting to anyone, age 21 and over, who shows a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card.
The promotion is part of Wright Museum’s Business Partner program, which features one partnership each month in which the museum works with a local business to enhance their respective offerings and promote one another.
“It’s a great way to work with local businesses to deliver additional value to residents and tourists,” said Mike Culver, executive director at the Wright.
In return, the Wright will provide half-off admission for up to two people in one party with a Winnipesaukee Winery receipt, dated May 1 through May 31.
“Winnipesaukee Winery is located at 458 Center St., Wolfeboro, just minutes from the Wright, located at 77 Center St.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
To learn more about Winnipesaukee Winery, which offers patio seating, wine tastings and wine slushies, visit winniwinery.com.
