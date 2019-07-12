ASHLAND — The ladies of the Ashland Woman’s Club organize fundraisers throughout the year to support one of their favorite charities, the student scholars from Ashland. This year, the club's education committee, chaired by Sandy Allain, reviewed a multitude of applications before giving their final nod to three of Ashland’s talented scholars.
The gifts awarded at Plymouth Regional High School on June 4 went to Annabelle Lyford, who will be attending Keene State College and received $1,000 toward her Occupational/Behavorial Therapy degree; Emily Smith, also receiving $1,000, will be attending NHTI in the fall to pursue a degree in Radiology; and Anthony Velez, who received $500.
The Ashland Woman’s Club held its last meeting of the 2019 season at Walter’s Basin in Holderness, inviting the scholars to meet the ladies and to talk about their college aspirations. Velez was unable to attend.
The scholars promised to come back next year to tell how their year went.
