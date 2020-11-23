LACONIA — Three days of hockey action at the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia culminated with a great final game between the two top seeds in the 1st ever Lakes Region Midget Challenge Tournament.
The New England Wolves U16 AAA team went 3-0 in the round robin on Friday and Saturday versus NH East U18, NH Monarchs U16 AAA, and the Wolves U18. Concord native Gage Winter led the Wolves in scoring during the round robin netting 3 goals in the 3 games. Gage LaMontagne of Wolfeboro, Owen Currier of Concord, and Brody Rollins of Laconia all contributed to wins in net.
The championship game on Sunday was a rematch between the U18 NH East Eagles and the Wolves U16. The Eagles grabbed an early 2-0 lead, before the Wolves came back. Charles Dey, Fischer Galluzzo, Ethan Bickford and Gage Winter all scored as the Wolves took a 4-2 lead. The Eagles were far from over though, as they scored two goals in the final 6 minutes of the game to tie it. In Overtime, Plymouth, NH native Nick Therrien scored the winner on a goal mouth scramble, and the Wolves took home the trophy.
“It was a fun atmosphere being in the rink and enjoying a tournament setting.” said Coach
Andrew Trimble. “The boys have worked very hard to get here and have come together. Great job Wolves.”
The Wolves JR, U16, U14 and Tournament teams have a busy calendar lined up for the month of December. For more info- www.ne-wolveshockey.com
