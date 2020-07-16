WOLFEBORO — Procrastination is a human tendency. When it comes to do-it-yourself projects, having the right tools, equipment, and space can be an obstacle. It’s got to be the right space. While some thrive on working independently, others prefer company in a supportive environment.
Next year, if fundraising stays on track, the GALA Makerspace plans to provide a solution to these obstacles through programs offered in its wood, metal, fabric, fine arts, culinary arts, jewelry, media, and Fab Lab workspaces.
The makerspace will also offer a tool lending library where members can borrow tools and equipment as needed.
A new take on the sharing economy, where people swap houses, offer car rides, and rent community bicycles, a tool library is a place where people can borrow hand tools, larger power tools and equipment for a yearly membership fee. The tool library is planned to open in late September.
“The library is in keeping with GALA’s values around sustainability, and keeping stuff out of the landfill through recycling and repurposing in particular. We support do-it-yourselfers and the tool library is a great way to make tools available to community members who like to make or fix things but unable to purchase or store the required tools. People don’t necessarily need to own tools and equipment, they need access to them,” said Josh Arnold, executive director.
Right now, it’s about finding tools for the lending library. For the past few weeks, GALA has opened its doors for its tool raiser on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 9:30 a.m.-noon, and will continue through the summer. “We’re finding many people taking this stay-at-home opportunity to clear out the clutter and we are asking that instead of throwing out used tools and equipment, that they drop it off at the Makerspace as a donation," said board member Dave Bolduc. "Recently we’ve received machines for our fabric arts studio, assorted hand tools, a variety of power saws, grinders and drills, and some gardening tools."
For project updates, visit www.galacommunity.org or Facebook.com/galacommunity.
For more information, contact the GALA office, 23 Bay St., at 603-569-1500 or contact@galacommunity.org.
