LACONIA — Recently recovering from the worst blood shortage in over a decade, blood donations to the Red Cross dropped dramatically during the summer months, and the organization is appealing to the public to donate.
In response to this need, WMUR is sponsoring a statewide blood drive, which will be held on Friday, June 3, at various locations throughout New Hampshire. Leavitt Park House located at 334 Elm Street in Laconia will be opening their doors for donors from noon-6 p.m.
Quirk Auto Dealers will be the official host of the WMUR blood drive and will be welcoming donors at their Kia facility located at 1300 S. Porter Street in Manchester.
Additional blood drives will be held in Concord, Portsmouth, and Peterborough, also on June 3. Quirk is inviting the public to join them in the efforts to help keep the emergency blood supply strong.
“With hopes to boost local participation, and as a way of saying “thank you” to donors and volunteers, we will be providing complimentary lunch prepared by the Common Man Deli, and treats are being donated by award-winning Queen City Cupcakes,” said Rachel Victer, event organizer and public relations manager for Quirk Auto Dealers.
Register in-advance online at: /ow.ly/shLw30s8JkS. Enter WMUR as the sponsor code and select the desired location from the drop-down list to sign up.
