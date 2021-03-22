LACONIA — Preparations are underway for the return of summer baseball in the Lakes Region for the 2021 season. Part of that planning is finding area host families willing to provide accommodations for the college-age athletes joining the Winnipesaukee Muskrats team.
“Our hosts love having our players become part of their family each summer. We recognize the concern about having a stranger in your household, but these are really great kids with really great attitudes from DI and DII schools all across the country," said Muskrats General Manager Carey Hough. Students are tested for COVID every three to five days to play their college seasons, and are aware of the protocols and best practices needed to have a safe season.
The Muskrats are a non-profit organization and their players are not paid. They have 35 players signed to play this summer. Some are local and will stay with family, while the majority will require host family accommodation.
“Typically players aren’t home very often during the season, but when they are they need that support and sense of normalcy when they are in a new area,” Hough said. “Oftentimes these players become more than a guest, they become part of the family. A number of our former host families have gone on vacation to visit and watch their players play college games. Many have even been invited to their former players’ weddings.”
The New England Collegiate Baseball League and member teams will abide by local and state guidelines to keep players, coaches, host families and fans as safe as possible during the pandemic, Hough said.
Host families can be singles, retirees, couples or families who provide free accommodations during the New England League season, access to shower and laundry facilities, access to food (typically breakfast), and a family environment to help players adjust to a new community away from their own families. Host families do not have to provide transportation. Players will begin arriving around Memorial Day and leave in early August.
In return, host families receive a season ticket for each member of the immediate household, a limited number of additional tickets for friends, free summer baseball camp for any children or grandchildren, 20 percent off team merchandise during the season, special on-field recognition and gifts at the end of the season, access to special events, and a limited number of ballpark concessions vouchers.
For more information about the program, email or carey@muskratsbaseball.com or call 413-330-6304.
