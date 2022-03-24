MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department is holding auditions for two new exiting programs for teenagers. Local students have the opportunity to audition for a brand new improv troupe while students from all over the country will be able to submit an online audition for an overnight musical theatre intensive.
Students ages 13-18 can register for an audition for the new improv comedy troupe (a name for the group will be decided by those cast). Auditions will take place on March 29th at the Playhouse in Meredith. The audition will be run as an improv workshop intended to be fun and low-stress. No experience is necessary. Winnipesaukee Playhouse Director of Education Timothy L’Ecuyer says, “Improv is a great experience for actors looking to sharpen their skills or anyone who want to learn how to be quicker on their feet. It can also be gloriously ridiculous and is a lot of fun.” The troupe will rehearse weekly, learning short-form and long-form improvisation and will perform improv comedy shows regularly on the Playhouse stages and elsewhere.
Students ages 14-19 are eligible to audition for the High School Musical Theatre Intensive. This three-week “sleepaway” program will be held at New Hampton School and is intended for students who have at least a little musical theatre experience already. Participants will take classes and workshops with theatre industry professionals, work on their musical theatre repertoire, see theatre, take field trips, and rehearse for a professionally produced musical to be presented at the conclusion of the program. “We are thrilled to be offering this exciting program for students ready spend three unforgettable weeks in immersive musical theatre training, meeting theatre professionals, and connecting with peers who do what they do and love what they love.”
Additional information, including how to register to audition for both programs is available at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/education or by calling 603-279-0333.
