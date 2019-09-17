WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The VA Medical Center in White River Junction has increased the mental health services available to local veterans by welcoming a new physician, Dr. Geraldine McWilliams, to the facility.
McWilliams is a geriatric psychiatrist who will care for aging veterans with mental health needs unique to an older population.
McWilliams earned her medical degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and went on to complete her residency in psychiatry at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she also completed a fellowship year for specialization in geriatric psychiatry.
“I am excited to contribute to the growing team of providers for older veterans at the White River Junction VA and Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington,” said McWilliams. “I am here to help veterans with the various psychiatric aspects of aging, including age-related cognitive impairment as well as mood and anxiety disorders in older age.”
Executive Medical Director Dr. Brett Rusch added, “We have an extremely well-rounded and robust team of mental health providers. Dr. McWilliams’ expertise enables us to enhance our capabilities by serving the specific needs of the aging veteran population in our region. With only about 1,600 geriatric psychiatrists in the country, we are extremely pleased that Dr. McWilliams has chosen our VA and our veterans.”
Call 802-295-9363, ext. 6132, to schedule an appointment or speak with your primary care provider.
