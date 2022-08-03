PLYMOUTH — White Mountain Toastmasters club officers for the term of July 2022 through June 2023 were installed by outgoing Area Director Cindy Sarvai at the June 15 club meeting.
Visitors are welcome to attend a few meetings to decide if this is the right club and program to support their goals. White Mountain Toastmasters club meets the first and third Wednesdays at the Common Man Inn & Spa and on Zoom, except during winter holidays. Social time starts at 6 p.m. and the program is conducted from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information about the club, visit: 5122.toastmastersclubs.org/.
