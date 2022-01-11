Temple B’nai Israel has a different way to connect with potential customers through an innovative digital guide, “The Lakes Region Business Directory.” This new format gives advertisers a platform to reach those households who are supporters and subscribers of Temple B’nai Israel and its We Care initiative.
Temple B’nai Israel has been printing a sponsor book for the last several years and distributing it three times a year at The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival and all We Care concerts.
“The Lakes Region Business Guide” will be available on the TBI website 24/7, 365 days a year and it will be featured in monthly temple communications to a growing list of subscribers. The subscription period for ads runs from May 2022 to April 2023. A sample of the new digital format, including program details and pricing, can be viewed at https://tbinh.org/lakes-region-business-directory/.
Businesses that support Temple B’nai Israel by advertising in this digital book allow the temple to continue to help many Lakes Region nonprofits through the We Care concert program as the entire net proceeds from those events are returned to the beneficiary.
The first We Care concert for 2022 will be held on Saturday, May 28 and the second concert will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets for all concerts will be available on the temple website, right alongside “The Lakes Region Business Directory.” For more information about We Care click on the link https://tbinh.org/we-care/.
The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival, now an online event, with over 235 orders placed last year, will be celebrating its 25th year. “The Lakes Region Business Directory” will be featured during all Food Festival marketing and sales. The NH Jewish Food Festival will go live on June 1, 2022 and continue taking orders through the month of June.
For more information, questions, or to place an ad by February 15, send an email to tbibizdirectory@gmail.com.
