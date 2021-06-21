LACONIA — Give a Salute! is pleased to announce the recent release of Memories, a book by James Novak, author of the popular memoir, Ora’s Boy (2012). Memories shares what happens to the author after he leaves Laconia in 1957, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
Travel along with the author from Turkey to Thailand, and throughout the United States, as he recollects the many memories of his adult life. In Memories, he shares his experiences with hangings, tornadoes, hurricanes, Sharia law, the Vietnam War, a bigger-than-life con man, his near-death experience after being buried alive, and so much more.
Jim Novak was born in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1957. He graduated magna cum laude from Park College in 1970, with dual degrees in Business and Economics, and earned his master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1977. Serving his country in the Air Force for over 23 years, Jim embarked on his civilian career with Lockheed Missiles & Space Co. upon his military retirement. After traveling extensively, he now resides back in Laconia with his wife, Denise, and their dog, Thea.
Both Ora’s Boy and Memories can be purchased at The Belknap Mill in Laconia, most bookstores, and online at Amazon.com. They are available in hardback, paperback and e-book versions.
Give a Salute! is an independent publishing company located in New Hampshire. Find out more about them at www.giveasalute.com.
