HOLDERNESS — Join LRCC Member Kodi via Zoom on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. for an introduction to all things backpacking. Learn about what gear you’ll need and how to fit it all inside your pack. Kodi will also bring some of her favorite recipes for lightweight meals and try her hardest to convince you that backpacking is the best hobby of all time.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
