LACONIA — Belknap Mill will present "In the Kitchen at the Belknap Mill," on Monday, March 22, hosted by Cathy Waldron, as they highlight Lakes Region resident Rose-Marie Robichaud preparing one of her favorite recipes in the Belknap Mill’s newly renovated catering kitchen. "In the Kitchen at the Belknap Mill" will air quarterly throughout 2021.The first episode features Râpé, a favorite Acadian recipe of Rose-Marie’s and the “national” dish of the Acadians of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Learn how this traditional recipe is made and explore Acadian history and heritage through Rose-Marie’s storytelling.
Rose-Marie’s parents came from New Brunswick to New England. Her mother came to follow the family and her father came to work in the factories. She grew up in Gardner, MA, “...growing up in Gardner was very similar to Laconia. There was a French Catholic church and a French Catholic school as well as an Irish Catholic church and an Irish Catholic school. Many French Canadians/Acadians came to work in the factories.”
Rose-Marie is the author of two children’s books, Dee’s Pig, and Dee’s Extraordinary Rooster. These titles are available for sale at the Belknap Mill. Rose-Marie lives locally in Belmont with her husband Ronald and spent many years teaching. Now retired from teaching she stays busy with various French groups in the Laconia area.
The show can be streamed on the Belknap Mill’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, or found on their website www.belknapmill.org.
In September, the Mill will present a month-long exhibit on Laconia’s Franco-American Heritage. For its inaugural year, each episode of "In the Kitchen" will focus on French-Canadian or Acadian recipes to complement this special exhibit which will be on display in the Mill’s Riverside Gallery.
