GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is offering a six-week virtual Minecraft World Builder program on Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. beginning May 6. This program is open to students ages 7-12. Space is limited in this program and registrations will be accepted on a first come basis. There are specific computer and software requirements to be able to participate in this program, which will be held virtually via Zoom. The cost for this program is $150 and the deadline to register is Friday, April 30. Registration forms are available in the Town Hall and on the Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, please call the Parks and Rec Office at 527-4722.
