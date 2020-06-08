The Paul Gauthier Memorial Virtual 5k Run starts Sunday, June 21, just in time for Father’s Day.
Gauthier passed away Nov. 24, 2019, after a four-year long journey with leukemia. He made lasting bonds with the nurses and LNAs who cared for him. At the end of his life, Gauthier requested that his wife, Sheryl, set up an educational scholarship fund in his memory for future nurses and LNAs. Sheryl partnered with the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation to establish the Paul Gauthier Scholarship Fund.
The virtual 5k starts Sunday, June 21, and will end Sunday, July 12. Gauthier was a dedicated husband and father. “It feels right to start this on Father’s Day,” said Sheryl, with a smile.
Michael Merra of North Star Timing said, “The beauty of this virtual event is that you can do it at your own speed and wherever you are comfortable. There is an option for the more competitive runners to have their run timed with GPS tracking via RaceJoy, with results posted on the North Star Timing website.”
Running enthusiast Scott Clark, Belmont High School track coach and chemistry teacher, said, ”This virtual opportunity provides a great option and it supports an important cause - scholarships for local students. I have seen the positive impact that even a small scholarship can make in helping students to pursue higher education.”
For more information, visit paulgauthierfund.org.
