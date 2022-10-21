Village Players

Village Players' "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" opens Nov. 4 in Wolfeboro. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — November's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at The Village Players' Theater is not only based on one of the Bible's most famous families, but features family relations from across the Lakes and Capital regions and the Seacoast.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoast" tells the story of Canaanite patriarch Jacob, his favorite son Joseph, and the unseen tragedy and restoration that occurs when the brothers sell Joseph to Egyptian slavers. Recounted in song and dance, the Village Players show brings energy, humor, sparkling voices and enthusiastic dance by a cast of elementary school students to great-grandparents whose ages span 70 years.

