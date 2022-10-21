WOLFEBORO — November's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at The Village Players' Theater is not only based on one of the Bible's most famous families, but features family relations from across the Lakes and Capital regions and the Seacoast.
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoast" tells the story of Canaanite patriarch Jacob, his favorite son Joseph, and the unseen tragedy and restoration that occurs when the brothers sell Joseph to Egyptian slavers. Recounted in song and dance, the Village Players show brings energy, humor, sparkling voices and enthusiastic dance by a cast of elementary school students to great-grandparents whose ages span 70 years.
The family ties are deep among cast and crew. Director Kathleen Hill is joined from Laconia by daughter Jeanne Puglisi who does double duty as choreographer and a wife to Jacob's son. Joseph, played by first-time Village Player Robby Sturtevant, travels from the Seacoast to appear onstage with his mother Kristen, who hasn't been in a theatrical production since 1997 (is it coincidental that that's around when Robby was born?) Veteran Village Players Julia and McAuley Alie, a wife and a member of the Children's Chorus, respectively, have brought along numerous cousins from Wakefield. Wife Emily Judkins enjoys the company of Carlin from the Children's Chorus as they travel from Pittsfield for rehearsal. Poster artist Emily Marsh from the Capital Region meets up with her Wolfeboro-ite mother Stef , a wife and the production's costume master at rehearsal three times a week... and the ties go on.
The Village Players Theater is located at 51 Glendon St.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens Friday, Nov. 4, and continues on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Nov. 6 and 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Black's on Main Street and at village-players.com. Theater goers are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as the show is expected to sell out.
