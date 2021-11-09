BELMONT — In honor of Veterans Day, Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites all veterans and active military personnel to work out for free at Planet Fitness in Belmont, 96 Daniel Webster Hwy., on Nov. 8–16.*
In addition to full access to club services such as free small group fitness training taught anytime by PE@PF certified trainers, veterans and active military personnel are invited to bring a workout buddy with them at no additional charge and relax after they work out with free HydroMassage and chair massages. HydroMassage provides a convenient way to enjoy the relaxing benefits of a massage, typically enjoyed either pre-workout to loosen tight muscles or post-workout as a cool-down.
Welcoming the nation’s heroes into Planet Fitness is a small token of appreciation for their service. Exercise is critical not only to physical health but also for mental health and wellness: physical activity has been scientifically proven** to boost mood, reduce stress and improve self-confidence.
*Any proof of military service is accepted, along with a photo ID.
**Depression and anxiety: Exercise eases symptoms. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/in-depth/depression-and-exercise/art-20046495
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.