WOLFEBORO — Easterseals NH’s Veterans Count will host a 5K Fun Run & Walk Saturday, Aug. 13, in Wolfeboro. Presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, the Pirates Cove run honors the servicemen and -women who ran the first Pirates Cove 5K in 2008 in Baghdad, Iraq. The race was a morale booster for U.S. soldiers and personnel living on a former Iraqi army base. The course trail featured opulent artificial lakes created by Saddam Hussein’s regime, and the Americans nicknamed the site “Pirates Cove.”
“We are proud to support this event to benefit local service members and their families,” says Josh Anderson, vice president of marketing and business development. “In addition to this sponsorship, our partnership with Veterans Count and Easterseals NH donates one penny-per-gallon of propane delivered through five Veterans Count branded delivery trucks back to Veterans Count.”
