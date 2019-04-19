BELMONT — The library will be a busy place school during vacation week. On Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m., the group will enjoy snacks and the movie 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse' (PG).
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m., Kelly Rolfe will lead a group through the basics of papermaking. RSVPs are requested.
On Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m., middle and high schoolers are invited for an after-hours Minute to Win It competition with pizza.
The library has passes to New Hampshire state parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and the state historical society. Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village passes will be added when those places open in May. The state parks passes are courtesy of the Friends of the Belmont Library.
Master Gardener Nell Garden will visit on Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Corner Meeting House, and will answer questions as planting begins. Master gardeners are trained volunteers who share their enthusiasm for gardening with the general public. By serving as a volunteer educators in their community, Master Gardeners help UNH Cooperative Extension programs reach more people.
The new seed library opened in April. A seed library offers community members seeds for free or a small fee, run for the public benefit.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week, and any time by visiting www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
