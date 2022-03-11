MOULTONBOROUGH — The library staff hopes you will stop by and enjoy browsing the books, DVD and magazines, maybe use one of the patron computers and free WiFi, and attend one of the upcoming programs.
Upcoming youth programs include: Family Movie: Addams Family 2 on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a,m,; Game Day on Wednesday, March 23 at 3 p.m.; PJ Story Time on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; and Friday Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Brand new: Toddler Playtime every Monday at 9:30 a.m. This is a drop-in program, so come with your toddlers when you can and join the fun.
Upcoming adult programs include: Technology Drop-in Times: Mondays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Next Technology Class will be Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. There is an adult craft program on Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Learn how to make a Mosaic Sun Catcher with Leslie from Ways of Color. Kits are $15 and you must register for this class. Go to the library’s online calendar for more information on all these programs.
The library’s partnership with Lakes Center for the Arts is continuing and the library is showcasing a special piece highlighting various artists and mediums. The piece includes Jan Hibbard’s Leather Art; a pastel collage, “Dancing Freedom” from Jaylene Bengtson; a digital print, “Ageless Coast of Maine” by Suzan Gannett; a Maple Plate by Fred Kelsey & Suzan Gannett; and woven ceramics by Karen Jonash.
Stop by and also take a few minutes to check out Jerry LoFaro’s photography in the Program Room. His book, Rust in Peace, is also on display along with other information about Jerry. In the library’s display case is a collection of beautiful paper bead jewelry by Ralph Watson, The Paper Bead Company.
To keep up-to-date with all that is going on at the library, check out the website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. To contact the library, call 603-476-8895 or email library@moultonboroughlibrary.org.
