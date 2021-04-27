TILTON — The Huot Career and Technical Center has announced awards won by two of their students at the NH Auto Dealers Association annual Small Engine Competition held April 7 at MB Tractor in Tilton. Riley Demers (HTC/GHS) won a second place award which includes an $800 scholarship that may be used for automotive related programs at several Community College System of NH schools. Tristan Dow (HTC/GHS) won 1st place overall and a $1,000 scholarship. Both students are in their first year at the Huot Center.
The Huot Center wishes to thank NHADA, CCSNH and MB Tractor for their support of this event. Congratulations are also extended to our program instructor Lisa Diggins for her work with these students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.