BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center’s annual lobster & chicken supper will be held at Kelley Park in Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the TTCC or at the door while they last. The cost is $17 for chicken, $20 for lobster and $25 for a combo of a lobster and quarter chicken, kids hot dog plates for $6. The meal includes salad, Walker’s Farm corn on the cob, baked potato, cole slaw, fresh rolls, dessert and drinks. Dinner entertainment will be provided by ‘Solitary Man’ In the event of rain the dinner will be held at the TTCC. For more information call 744-2713.
