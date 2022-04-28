GILMANTON — The May meeting of the Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton will be on Monday, May 2 at the Wagner Farm, 63 French Road. The meeting will start as an informal gathering at 6 p.m., followed by Senator Tom Sherman as the featured speaker. Dr. Tom Sherman is running for NH Governor against Chris Sununu. Dr. Sherman is a licensed gastroenterologist, who has devoted much of his adult life to improving public health for all. First elected to the NH House in 2012, Tom was elected to the NH Senate in 2018.
Dr. Sherman supports property tax relief for individuals and small businesses. His campaign also focuses on affordable housing and protection of public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.