CENTER BARNSTEAD — The Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton will meet at Barnstead Town Hall, 108 S. Barnstead Road, on Monday, Feb. 3. There will be time for socializing and snacks at 6:15 p.m, and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Bob Perry, co-chair of Open Democracy Action. Perry was a court reporter until his retirement in 2002. He then served as a New Hampshire State Representative from House District 3, serving Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Barrington, and Strafford, until gerrymandering reduced the district to New Durham and Strafford only in 2012. During his tenure in Concord, Perry focused on voting rights, serving seven years on the House election law committee. Perry has chaired the Town of Strafford Democratic Committee for 15 years.
Perry will discuss voting rights issues, money and politics, gerrymandering, and the impact of the voter fraud narrative on citizen participation and voting in New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.