CENTER SANDWICH — Photographer, Brook Hedge will exhibit her extraordinary photographs in a show entitled “Transitions” at Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery on July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at a reception to meet the artist. After 40 years in the legal profession, Hedge is thrilled to be pursuing her lifetime passion. “Transitions” includes both landscapes and stills. Each photograph invites the viewer to tarry a while in contemplation.
Using a range of techniques, Hedge begins a story; at once quiet and peaceful, perhaps a bit surreal, or maybe a little whimsical, but always intriguing. Hedge’s photographs offer a unique experience into the world as seen by a very skilled eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.