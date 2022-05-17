LACONIA — WinnAero, the non-profit education group based at the Laconia Airport, will be hosting its Wings, Water and Wheels Touch a Plane, Touch a Truck Event on Saturday, May 21 at the Airport. This is a family event running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, rain or shine, at which kids (of all ages) can get up close and personal with various airplanes, large construction trucks, , police cars, fire trucks, snowplows, ambulances, boats and other vehicles. Local businesses are invited to place a vehicle on display, set up an informational table or simply display a company promotional banner at the event. The cost to display a banner is a $100 donation to WinnAero. Static display vehicle and informational table exhibitors may display their banners at no cost.
If your company is interested in displaying a vehicle, supporting WinnAero with a banner donation or having a table at Wings, Water & Wheels, contact Dan Caron at dwcaron@hotmail.com or Don Morrissey at Mordonsan@aol.com.
Admission to the May 21 Touch a Plane Plus Event is just a suggested $5 donation per person with a maximum donation of $20 per family. This is WinnAero’s major fundraiser for the year. The Touch a Plane Plus event is supported by the Laconia Airport Authority, the local chapter of the EAA and assisted by volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol and the Gilford High School technology education classes.
In addition to the planes and other vehicles to check out, local chapter 1516 pilots of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the World’s largest recreational pilots’ association, will be on hand to offer orientation flights for youth free of charge. To be eligible for the free Young Eagle flights, participants must be between 8 - 17 years of age. Parents or Guardians of participants must sign the EAA registration and release forms available at the event. EAA pilots donate their time and personal aircraft to make dreams of flight a reality for youth. For more information about EAA’s Young Eagles Program, visit www.youngeagles.org.
For the slightly less adventurous, there will be a Flight Simulator available for all attendees to try their skill at flying without leaving the ground. Parents are urged to bring the kids and their cameras to capture some great moments.
For more information about WinnAero, visit www.winnaero.org.
