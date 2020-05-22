TILTON — The Town of Tilton will hold Amnesty Days for the annual Spring Clean Up on four consecutive Saturdays beginning May 30, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Residents can visit tiltonnh.org for details on how to safely participate in the clean up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Public Works has a disposal plan that includes maintaining a minimum distance of six feet at all times. Loading of vehicles should follow online instructions to ensure unloading will keep a smooth flow of traffic. Public works personnel will not be allowed to assist in the unloading of any materials, so residents should plan accordingly. Proof of residency or town dump sticker will be required.
For more information, contact Tilton Town Hall at 603-286-4521, ext. 100 or Kevin Duval, director of public works at 603-286-4721, or visit tiltonnh.org.
