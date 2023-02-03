TILTON — Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester.

“Everyone had such a great time. We can’t wait to have Meals of Hope back. These meals will go a long way to helping our neighbors in need across New Hampshire. This event was a great opportunity to help teach our young people that giving back is not only the right thing to do, but it can be fun and rewarding at the same time,” said Kate Saunders, head of school for Tilton.

