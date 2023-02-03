Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. (Courtesy photo)
TILTON — Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester.
“Everyone had such a great time. We can’t wait to have Meals of Hope back. These meals will go a long way to helping our neighbors in need across New Hampshire. This event was a great opportunity to help teach our young people that giving back is not only the right thing to do, but it can be fun and rewarding at the same time,” said Kate Saunders, head of school for Tilton.
Tilton School faculty member, athletic trainer, and co-advisor of the Black Student Union, Chuck Carter, also added that the students chose to participate in a service event on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy. “Dr. King championed for the poor and economically disenfranchised Americans through his Poor People’s campaign,” Carter said. “Rather than a day off for the holiday, we chose a day of service in that same spirit.”
Meals of Hope developed five meals specifically designed for the American palate and added vitamins, minerals and proteins to supplement an unbalanced diet. Food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger. Each packet contains enough food to provide six to eight meals.
“We are thankful and appreciative of the support provided by the Tilton School to help us combat the hunger epidemic,” said Jack Day, director of operations at Meals of Hope. “These types of events make for a fun and rewarding day for the volunteers, and they help us deliver healthy meals to underserved individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.