LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia is proud to welcome Safe Haven Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Safe Haven Ballet is thrilled to bring their spirited, full-length ballet of The Nutcracker to the Colonial Theatre of Laconia.
Tickets for Safe Haven Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker are on sale now at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
This dynamic performance includes all of your favorite characters including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky Rats, as well as the beloved Sugarplum Fairy dance by Artistic Director, Lissa Curtis. In the Land of Sweets you will be introduced to a variation unique to Safe Haven Ballet called The Brave American.
