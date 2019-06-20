LACONIA — Several homes, both built with downsizing in mind, will be featured on this year’s Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice Annual Home and Garden Tour Wednesday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, the first home was built a year ago.
The second home is located on Wolfeboro Bay. Built in the 1930s, the three-season cottage fell into disrepair until 2016 when new owners realized its potential and decided to rebuild and turn it into their full-time home.
These are just two of the homes that are featured on this year’s tour. In addition, there is a classic colonial, and a hilltop retreat with panoramic views of the Belknap Mountains. Tickets for the tour are $40 and are available for sale at Black’s Paper and Gift Store, 8 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro, by visiting www.centralvna.org/donate, or calling 800-244-8549. Luncheon tickets are available for $15. The luncheon will be held at The Barn at the Inn on Main from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Luncheon tickets must be purchased in advance.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the hospice program. For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, call 603-524-8444 or visit www.centralvna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.