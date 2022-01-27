LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia welcomes 10,000 Maniacs on Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, 10,000 Maniacs has a lot in common with Jamestown, New York, the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream, and both possess a bit of magic. “It’s a city of blue-collar poetry,” said keyboardist Dennis Drew. “And that’s what we’re about, real-life stories. We’re a family, we do real work, and we keep moving forward.”
Tickets for 10,000 Maniacs are on sale now at coloniallaconia.com or by calling 800-657-8774.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 609 Main St.
