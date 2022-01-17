MOULTONBOROUGH — Great Waters will present “Concerts in the Clouds,” a series of five spectacular musical performances in its acoustic tent located on the field at Shannon Pond.
The season will kick off on Saturday, July 16 with "1964: The Tribute." For those of you who never saw the Beatles live, this is as close as you could possibly get.
Following The Tribute on July 23, the "American ELO Experience" will perform. Widely recognized as the world’s premier tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra (the symphonic rock group formed in England in 1970), you will hear brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals.
On Aug. 6, you won’t want to miss "Classic Albums Live" performing Fleetwood Mac – Rumours - Note for Note - Cut for Cut.
Michael Cavanaugh and Band will present the music of Billy Joel on Saturday, Aug. 20. Cavanaugh, actor, singer and musician, is known for his lead role as Billy Joel in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out” nominated for both Tony and Grammy awards.
The series will close on Aug. 27 with the electrifying music of One Night of Queen: Gary Mullen and the Works — a re-creation of the look, sound, pop and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
In addition to the “Concerts in the Clouds” series, Great Waters is also in the process of finalizing plans for a new series in Wolfeboro, “Concerts in Town.” This series will feature a Cabaret and one other similar performance. More information is coming soon.
Season tickets for the five Concerts in the Clouds performances are currently being sold, and individual tickets will go on sale Jan. 26. Don’t wait to purchase your tickets because these performances will sell out. A variety of seating is available both inside the tent and outside on the lawn. Tickets may be purchased online at www.greatwaters.org or by calling the Great Waters office at 603-569-7710.
