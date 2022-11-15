LACONIA — Join the Colonial Theatre - Laconia this holiday season with our holiday shows and the perfect pairings for holiday gifts. Tickets and gift cards are on sale now at ColonialLaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Enjoy the ballet this holiday season with Safe Haven Ballet. They will be bringing "The Grinch" on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. The story of a lonely creature who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing the gifts and decorations from the homes of the nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve.
Safe Haven Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" returns on Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4. This dynamic performance includes all your favorite characters including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky rats, as well as the beloved Sugarplum Fairy danced by artistic director, Lissa Curtis.
Join Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra — “Christmas With the Crooners” as they return to the Colonial on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Colonial's annual holiday concert festivities return featuring outstanding vocalist Michael Gallagan. A mix of traditional carols and modern holiday standards by crooners Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, and more, all performed with grand orchestral splendor. This concert sold out last year, so buy your tickets early.
The Colonial Theatre resident theater company Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative presents "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story" adapted by Joel Mercier on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-18. Another performance has been added due to popular demand. This original adaptation by NH native Joel Mercier features a bright score, some twists and turns in the plot, stunning costumes and special effects, and some frightful ghosts, all while staying true to Dickens' original novella.
What’s better than a Warren Miller film and ski tickets this winter? Warren Miller’s film “Daymaker” comes to Laconia on Thursday, Dec. 29. A killer storm cycle in the Monashees. Adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Alaska (twice). Come along for the biggest days with the 73rd annual Warren Miller film, Daymaker. Then get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the hill.
Ticket offer with movie ticket purchase*:
Waterville Valley Resort — Buy one, get one free lift ticket with purchase of a movie ticket. Valid midweek all season, not valid on holidays.
Whaleback Mountain — One (free) lift ticket with a purchase of a movie ticket 2022/23 season. Valid any day, no blackouts.
*Passes will be distributed in person day of film.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 609 Main St. For more information visit coloniallaconia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.