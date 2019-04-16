NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has been receiving visits from a local therapy dog named Rose. Rose, a five-year-old Great Dane, is a graduate of the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen program, which she completed at Doggonit Training in Laconia.
The AKC’s Canine Good Citizen program is a two-part program designed to reward dogs who have good manners at home and in the community. Many dog owners complete CGC training and testing as a prerequisite to therapy dog certification. Rose serves as a therapy dog on Spaulding’s campus every Monday afternoon, where she visits students ranging from age five to 21. Children take turns petting or reading to Rose, giving them an opportunity to practice their skills in phonics, public speaking and socialization. Therapy dogs like Rose help ease social anxiety and create a calm atmosphere for children and youth facing behavioral, emotional and physical challenges.
“Rose and I have been warmly welcomed at Spaulding’s beautiful school,” said Samantha Stevens, Rose’s owner. “My husband, Patrick, and I adopted Rose in August 2018 and immediately knew she was destined for special things thanks to her calm and soothing demeanor. We instantly fell in love with her and are thrilled the children and staff at Spaulding Youth Center feel the same way.”
Mr. and Mrs. Stevens previously adopted a child who had been enrolled in Spaulding Youth Center, so the organization is close to their heart.
“Rose’s frequent visits to our organization have made an incredibly positive impact on our students,” said Robin Raycraft, director of clinical and compliance at Spaulding Youth Center. “Rose is a calm, patient and loving dog and her presence has helped many of our students feel more confident, comfortable and happy. The difference this one animal has made is inspiring.”
Visit www.doggonitnh.com to learn more about Doggonit Training.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
