LACONIA — The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival is currently open and accepting online orders until June 30 with pickup, by appointment, on July 22, 23, or 24. Temple B’nai Israel has announced Laconia Village Bakery will be supplying freshly baked rye bread, seeded or unseeded options, to make sandwiches with the deli meats from Evan’s NY Style Deli. Along with the usual array of homemade Jewish foods that the Lakes Region has come to enjoy, the menu has been expanded to include halva, a sweet middle eastern treat, homemade Israeli salad, and reimagined recipes on several old favorites such as matzah ball soup and traditional rugalach, a sweet crescent shaped cookie. Quantities are limited so don’t wait to order. Visit the temple website, www.tbinh.org.

