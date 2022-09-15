Grace and the band

Grace and the band perform jazz standards and re-arranged pop classics at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery, in Meredith, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The show begins at 6 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Audry Drake on guitar. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Grace and the band perform jazz standards and re-arranged pop classics at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Legendary local jazz artist and educator, saxophonist and keyboardist Fred Haas taught Wallace at the Interplay camp and is featured this evening. Haas helped introduce Grace to the band that accompanies her at Hermit Woods: Mark Shilansky (piano), Bronek Suchanek (bass), and Les Harris Jr (drums), all jazz faculty at the University of New Hampshire and other local schools and universities, and in-demand performers in their own right.

