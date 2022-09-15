Grace and the band perform jazz standards and re-arranged pop classics at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery, in Meredith, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The show begins at 6 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Audry Drake on guitar. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Grace and the band perform jazz standards and re-arranged pop classics at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Legendary local jazz artist and educator, saxophonist and keyboardist Fred Haas taught Wallace at the Interplay camp and is featured this evening. Haas helped introduce Grace to the band that accompanies her at Hermit Woods: Mark Shilansky (piano), Bronek Suchanek (bass), and Les Harris Jr (drums), all jazz faculty at the University of New Hampshire and other local schools and universities, and in-demand performers in their own right.
The show begins at 6 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Audry Drake on guitar. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy some food, fine wine, or craft beer from the Eatery. Following the opening act, Mary will take the stage, and the audience is asked to remain quiet for the duration of her performance. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or on the day of the show.
You can learn all about upcoming listening room shows, piano night, and other events and activities at Hermit Woods by visiting their calendar: hermitwoods.com/the-loft.
Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main St. and is open seven days a week year-round. Visit hermitwoods.com to learn more.
