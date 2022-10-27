LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group has been wearing pink uniforms in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This worldwide annual campaign involves thousands of organizations, highlighting the importance of breast awareness, education and research.
Every October, you likely see a wealth of information and support about breast cancer. Awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable.
Irwin employees joined the hundreds of thousands of people across the country who support the fight for a cure. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness for breast cancer research.
Chris Irwin, president of the Irwin Automotive Group, was quoted saying, “Our annual support of breast cancer awareness is something we take seriously. We have had several members of our Irwin family who have bravely fought this dreadful disease. We know that cancer just doesn’t affect those diagnosed or survivors but all those who love them and are supporting them.”
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the country, Irwins annual pink employee uniform will help to spread awareness about the disease and encourage community members to raise funds towards the American Cancer Society.
