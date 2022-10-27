LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group has been wearing pink uniforms in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This worldwide annual campaign involves thousands of organizations, highlighting the importance of breast awareness, education and research.

Every October, you likely see a wealth of information and support about breast cancer. Awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable.

