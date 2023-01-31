LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
A rich history
In 1893, the Laconia Hospital Association legally formed, as did the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary. Together, they set out to open the original hospital in Laconia.
Auxiliary volunteers hit the ground running to raise much-needed funds, hosting a charity ball, knocking on community members’ doors, and creating a system of bands dedicated to the pursuit of specific items. The first band, composed of 10 women, pledged five cents of their own money every week to help defray the cost of dishware. They were aptly named the China Band. Other bands formed, the Linen, Curtain, and Nightgown Bands. In 1897, the Town of Laconia proudly opened the Cottage Hospital on Court Street.
It was not long before the community realized they needed a bigger hospital. With help from the community, auxiliary, and a generous donation of land from the Reverend Jeremiah Jewett, the Laconia Hospital opened its doors at its present location in 1908. In 1967, the hospital was renamed Lakes Region General Hospital and the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary incorporated to become the LRGH Auxiliary, welcoming men to their ranks.
The end of an era
At its peak, the LRGH Auxiliary had more than 100 members proudly raising funds on behalf of the local community hospital. In 2021, LRGHealthcare was acquired by Concord Hospital, and the LRGH Auxiliary adapted once again and became the Concord Hospital-Laconia Auxiliary. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on volunteerism, including the closure of the Auxiliary Gift Shop, which greatly reduced the ability to raise funds.
Also, like many other volunteer organizations across the U.S., auxiliary membership dwindled. With too few members to fulfill its mission and sustain fundraising activities, the CH-L Auxiliary made the difficult decision to dissolve as of Dec. 31, 2022.
“While it is the end of an era, I am grateful for the many wonderful memories and people I have worked with over the years,” said former Auxiliary President Paulette Adams. “It has been a privilege to support our local hospital and make a difference for the thousands of people who have come through our hospital’s doors for care.” Former Auxiliary President and Gift Shop Manager Sue Dalton added, “I joined the Auxiliary because I wanted to be part of an organization that gave back to the community. I am honored to have been a member and served in leadership roles for this special organization. I also wish to extend my sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the community for the many decades of support and patronage in the gift shop and at the annual Auxiliary craft fair, thank you for being a special part of our story.”
Making a difference
Proceeds from Auxiliary fundraising efforts have supported the hospital in the form of annual gifts for the purchase of new medical equipment, technology, and furnishings. Over its lifetime, the Auxiliary has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of patient care items such as hospital beds, Staxi-wheelchairs, blanket warmers, body scanners, and so much more. A Crisis Clothing Closet within the emergency room, as well as annual scholarships for students pursuing careers in the medical field. The Auxiliary also made sizable donations to numerous capital campaigns and sponsored philanthropic events such as the Tanger Breast Cancer Walk and the Red Dress Gala.
The Auxiliary’s final contributions to Concord Hospital-Laconia include $30,000 towards the replacement of an echocardiogram machine, $10,000 for continuing education for mammography Ttechnicians, and $1,000 donation to the Employee Helping Hand Fund to assist employees of CH-L.
Gifts of service
Some former members of the Auxiliary will continue to serve at CH-L within the hospital’s volunteer program. “Our Auxiliary has made a difference in the lives of generations of patients and their families through their gifts of service, and CH-L will always remember and be grateful for everything they have done for the hospital,” said Heidi Smith, CH-L community affairs coordinator, and liaison to the Auxiliary. “I am thankful that I will continue to have the opportunity to work with some of the Auxiliary members, who are continuing on as volunteers at the hospital.”
