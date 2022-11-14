Left to right, George Jewell, Don MacFarlane, Karen Thorndike, Charlene Malek, Julie Rizzo, Roberta Gasco; back row, John Hopper. Members of the Meredith Historical Society and members of the Community Garden Club of Meredith. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith donated two planters to the Meredith Historical Society to be used at the Society's Farm Museum on Winona Road on Saturday, Nov. 5. Members of both groups attended the presentation which took place at the Farm Museum.
Garden Club President Charlene Malek spoke about the partnership of the two organizations through the recent years and that through the club's community beautification efforts was pleased to make the presentation of the planters which Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society gladly accepted.
Garden Club director Roberta Gasco shared that Normand Pinette, a blacksmith from New Hampton who crafted the planters, generously donated the two planters to the Meredith Community Garden Club as he has done for other garden clubs in the area. The planters will add to the setting of the Farm Museum and will be planted in the spring by members of the Community Garden Club.
If you are a gardener, or would like to learn about gardening and horticulture, this is the group for you.
Visit the club website at meredithgardenclub.org for up-to-date information on upcoming programs planned for 2023.
