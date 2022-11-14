Community Garden Club of Meredith

Left to right, George Jewell, Don MacFarlane, Karen Thorndike, Charlene Malek, Julie Rizzo, Roberta Gasco; back row, John Hopper. Members of the Meredith Historical Society and members of the Community Garden Club of Meredith. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith donated two planters to the Meredith Historical Society to be used at the Society's Farm Museum on Winona Road on Saturday, Nov. 5. Members of both groups attended the presentation which took place at the Farm Museum.

Garden Club President Charlene Malek spoke about the partnership of the two organizations through the recent years and that through the club's community beautification efforts was pleased to make the presentation of the planters which Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society gladly accepted.

