WOLFEBORO — The Art Place will hold its semi-annual Peter Ferber Gallery Show featuring new original paintings by the local artist on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m.
Peter has been showing at The Art Place for over 30 years. Peter’s artwork often includes scenes of the Lakes Region, nostalgic and familiar. “It’s not just about the familiar visual scene when looking at Peter Ferber’s paintings, it’s about the many feelings one gets from viewing his beautiful artwork," said Barbara Gibbs, owner of The Art Place.
Peter has exhibited in over 60 shows in New England and the Midwest. More than 150 reproductions of his work have been made, including over 80 limited edition prints.
Peter Ferber’s Gallery Show at The Art Place will be on display through March 5, or as long as paintings are available.
The Art Place is the exclusive gallery for Peter Ferber’s original artwork and produces most of his limited edition prints. The Art Place is located at 9 N. Main St., open year round, Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 603-569-6159 or 866 569-6159, or visit theartplace.biz.
