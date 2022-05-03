LACONIA —Join The Fitness Project on Saturday, May 7 at the Lakeport Opera House for an immersive 1-day event.
Your health is the source of your energy, mental clarity, and focus.
At The Fitness Project, we believe that in order to attain peak performance in any area of life, we must build a strong foundation of habits into our daily lives that allow us to be steady, confident, and energized.
Our mission at The Fitness Project LIVE is to guide each attendee on their journey towards a healthy lifestyle by arming them with the tools, strategies and connections they need to upgrade their habits and personal wellness for the rest of their lives.
Join us and our team, in person, at the Lakeport Opera House on May 7 to get an individualized formula for your mental and physical health so you can live a healthier lifestyle.
TFP Head Coaches, Brian Pickowicz and Lindsey Rago, were graduates of Franklin High School and have been exploring the country chasing knowledge and are now bringing it back to New Hampshire.
The two of them shared a bit of their story with us and said, “When we first started coaching, we were just a couple of kids from Franklin, NH who had a passion for helping people find their confidence and lead healthier lives.”
“Over the last 5 years, we’ve been blessed to live all over the United States and learn from the top minds in health, fitness, and personal development. From day 1, the intention was to learn the strategies that lead the highest quality of life, test them, and then empower our clients with the information that pertained to their health, specifically.
Over the course of the journey, the common theme has been that fitness is about far more than building a body; it’s about creating a higher quality of life and having the freedom to become whoever you choose to be… this event is going to teach people how to create this freedom for themselves and make fitness a seamless part of life.”
At The Fitness Project LIVE event, you will gain clarity on what the next season of your life looks like, and what you can do to build high-impact habits while surrounded by positive, growth-minded individuals who are on the same journey you.
You can grab your ticket for the event today at www.thefitnessproject.us/live-event.
Ticket sales end on Friday, May 6 so grab your ticket today and get excited to learn, grow, and connect.
