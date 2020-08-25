GILFORD — In a time when most activities were canceled, Advantage Kids served hundreds of New Hampshire children, in person, with tennis and yoga. “When they first came to the program, they were closed off, in their shell. But by the end, after a few weeks, it was great to see them being kids again,” said Ethan, assistant coach and videographer for the Advantage Kids Tennis PLUS summer program.
Tennis PLUS, which includes yoga and meditation, teaches children social-emotional learning, wellness, and self-confidence.
“The program is not just about learning tennis but through the yoga and meditation, the children have been able to have a connection with their inner-selves," said Nashua Coach Scott McDougald. Thirty coaches, assistants, safety officers, and yoga instructors ran the program for youth aged 5-18. Beginner tennis lessons and socially-distant yoga and meditation sessions were held on outdoor courts and adjacent grassy knolls in seven sites since June. Irwin Marine in Laconia was a major supporter of the Tennis PLUS program.
“My children are very social people. They barely made it through remote learning. The announcement that Advantage Kids was providing lessons again this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic with extreme precautions lightened up their spirits for the summer,” wrote Guylaine Ivester of Tilton.
More than 300 children in Northern New Hampshire, Nashua, Concord, the Seacoast, and the Lakes Region participated in Tennis PLUS. At the end of the session, each area hosted their own inaugural Advantage Kids Tennis Tournament. In the Lakes Region, first place went to Finn Mousseau, second place was Simon Kuckowski and Holden Mousseau, and in third place was Sullivan Mousseau.
To learn more about Advantage Kids, visit AdvantageKids.net or email info@advantagekids.net.
