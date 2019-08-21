Local parents have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year, as all of their students' school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com — at least for those attending Belmont Middle School and New Hampton Community School.
With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to prefilled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon, and Staples where they can purchase their list and have it shipped to their homes. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in-store pickup.
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” said TeacherLists CEO Charles Field. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”
More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists and they include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.
Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.
