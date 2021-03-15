LACONIA — Now more than ever, Lakes Region residents and visitors are eager to connect with nature. Prescott Farm answers that call every Saturday in March with the “Tap into Maple” series.
Local businesses and organizations help make these programs possible through Community Connections Program sponsorships. Osborne’s Agway Winnisquam is the “Eco-Partner” sponsor for the Saturday, March 20 Tap into Maple program.
Jude Hamel, Prescott Farm executive director, is grateful to the team at Osborne’s for demonstrating their support of the organization’s mission. “When businesses partner with us, they help to ensure that our programs are both high-quality and accessible to community members,” Hamel said.
“Especially during the last year of social isolation and economic uncertainty, Osborne’s Agway and our other business partners help signal to the broader community: what happens at nonprofits like Prescott Farm is important to the community and worth our investment. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”
Osborne’s Agway Winnisquam (603-527-3769) is located at on Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont and has the equipment and expertise to help novice maple tappers get started.
During Saturdays in March, visitors to Prescott Farm can attend one of the 90-minute Tap into Maple sessions. Programs begin on the hour and run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The cost is $12 per person and free to members of Prescott Farm. Sessions are 100% outside with mandatory masks and social distancing. Groups will be strictly capped at 10 participants so pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Additional program and registration information is available at prescottfarm.org, or by contacting ahession@prescottfarm.org or 603-366-5695.
