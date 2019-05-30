TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton chose four schools in the greater Lakes Region as this year’s recipients of TangerKIDS grants. The TangerKIDS Grant Program supports and serves the future generation by providing funding for schools located near Tanger’s centers.
Gilford Elementary School was awarded $1,504, Newfound Memorial Middle School was awarded $800, Bridgewater-Hebron Village School was given $1,224, and Boscawen Elementary School was granted $491.29.
Grants awarded this month will benefit schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
